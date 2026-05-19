The Sidemen are jumping into another big content project, but this time, they're doing it completely free on YouTube. Their newest series, called Exit Strategy, officially premieres on May 19, 2026, at 7 pm through the MoreSidemen channel. Unlike some of the group's recent large-scale projects, viewers won't need a subscription or paid platform to watch this one. And honestly, that alone already has fans hyped.

The show was first teased through a trailer uploaded on May 18, where Simon “Miniminter” explained the basic concept behind the series. According to the trailer, Exit Strategy throws 10 creators into what's described as an “endless maze” filled with different rooms, weird twists, and competitive challenges. Every room seems to come with its own setup, and players who survive move deeper into the game. But there's a catch. The trailer makes it very clear that this competition is not exactly designed to be fair.

What is Sidemen's “Exit Strategy” and how does the show work?

The basic idea behind Exit Strategy is actually pretty simple, but also kinda brutal. Ten creators are placed inside what the Sidemen describe as an “endless maze,” where every room contains a different challenge, twist, or theme. After completing a challenge, successful players move forward into another room while others risk getting eliminated along the way.

The trailer for the series was released on May 18, 2026, with Simon “Miniminter” introducing the concept through narration. During the trailer, he explains that the competition follows two important rules:

“We are always watching”

“This game is not fair”

That second line especially got fans talking online because it suggests random twists, unfair advantages, or surprise punishments could happen anytime during the competition.

Which creators are competing in Sidemen's “Exit Strategy”?

The lineup includes both Sidemen members and creators that fans will probably recognize from previous group videos. According to the trailer, 10 players are competing for a £10,000 prize across the first season.

Here's the creator lineup revealed so far:

Alfie “AB” Buttle

Cole Anderson-James

Jack Joseph

Ethan “Behzinga” Payne

Harry “Wroetoshaw” Lewis

ArthurTV

Joe Weller

JME

Danny Aarons

Josh “TheBurntChip”

One name fans instantly noticed was AB, especially after his appearance in Season 3 of the Sidemen Netflix show Inside, which ended earlier this year.

How many episodes will “Exit Strategy” have?

Season 1 of Exit Strategy will have four episodes in total. New episodes are planned to release weekly every Tuesday on the MoreSidemen channel starting from May 19.

The show is also arriving during a major moment for the channel itself. MoreSidemen has been heavily focusing on the road to 10 million subscribers with milestone-themed uploads. At 9.7 million subscribers, the group released their biggest Among Us lobby ever, while another special GTA-themed upload is already planned for the next milestone.

Because of that, many fans believe Exit Strategy could end up becoming one of the channel's biggest-performing series this year.