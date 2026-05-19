Markiplier fans finally got the update they had been waiting months for. On May 17, 2026, the YouTube creator confirmed that his horror movie Iron Lung is getting a digital release through YouTube Movies. The announcement came through a video titled “Where the hell is Iron Lung...?” uploaded on his official YouTube channel, which currently has more than 38 million subscribers.

In the video, Markiplier opened up about how emotional the entire movie journey had been for him. While speaking during his visit to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the creator explained how overwhelming the experience became after the film's theatrical release. He talked about returning home and breaking down emotionally after carrying the pressure and excitement for so long. Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions, especially because Iron Lung has been one of Markiplier's biggest projects ever outside YouTube content.

When and where fans can watch Markiplier's Iron Lung online

Markiplier confirmed that Iron Lung will officially become available digitally on May 31, 2026. Fans will be able to either rent or buy the movie directly through YouTube Movies. According to him, the release is also planned for multiple international regions, depending on where distribution was possible.

The creator also made it clear that the movie will release exclusively on YouTube Movies instead of traditional streaming services like Netflix or Hulu. In his announcement, Markiplier explained that releasing it on YouTube simply made more sense because most of his audience already uses the platform regularly.

So if someone wants to watch the movie, they'll need to head to the Movies section on YouTube once the release date arrives. As of now, no additional streaming platforms have been announced for the film.

The surprising box office run of Markiplier's Iron Lung explained

During the announcement video, Markiplier also spoke honestly about how emotional the entire process became for him. While attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for a panel moderated by Deadline, he described finally breaking down after returning home following the movie's release period.

The film itself is based on the 2022 indie horror game created by David Szymanski. The story follows a convict named Simon, who is trapped inside a damaged submarine and forced to travel through a massive ocean of blood on an abandoned alien moon. The unsettling setting and claustrophobic atmosphere became a huge talking point among horror fans after release.

Even more impressive, the movie reportedly had a self-funded budget of around $3 million but eventually earned nearly $51 million overall. After initially releasing only in the United States, the movie later expanded internationally following strong audience reactions and box office success.