YouTuber Roman Atwood is back in headlines after revealing that the FAA grounded his helicopter following an investigation connected to a viral stunt video with fitness influencer Ashton Hall. The situation started blowing up online after a clip showed Hall jumping out of Atwood's moving helicopter before running beside it while a dirtbike rider followed nearby. The video exploded fast on Instagram, reportedly pulling in more than 20 million views within just two days.

Now, the stunt is getting way more attention for what happened after it went viral. In a recent update video, Atwood claimed the FAA started looking into the helicopter after receiving an anonymous complaint. According to him, the investigation later uncovered paperwork issues involving an expired certificate, which ultimately led to the helicopter being grounded. The whole thing has now turned into a massive talking point online, especially among fans following the creator's aviation content and vlogs.

Why the FAA reportedly started investigating Roman Atwood's helicopter

Roman Atwood explained that the investigation kicked off after the Ashton Hall helicopter stunt gained huge traction online. The viral clip showed Hall jumping from the helicopter and sprinting near it while another rider stayed close on a dirtbike. Soon after the video spread across social media, Atwood said someone anonymously reported him, leading to FAA scrutiny.

Atwood also mentioned that things escalated after he publicly complained that Ashton Hall didn't tag him in the original Instagram post. According to him, that attention may have pushed more eyes toward the video and eventually toward the helicopter itself.

In a vlog update, Atwood said FAA officials started contacting the mechanics who worked on the aircraft. They reportedly asked for inspection records, maintenance logs, and documents related to the helicopter's airworthiness status.

Roman Atwood says paperwork issues grounded the helicopter, not the stunt itself

In his update video, Roman Atwood told viewers that the helicopter was grounded because of paperwork problems rather than unsafe flying. He specifically mentioned an expired certificate that was reportedly discovered during the investigation.

Atwood sounded frustrated while talking about the situation but also said he planned to fix the issue and get the helicopter back in the air. He explained that the grounding was related to documentation that was not properly filed and not because of the anonymous complaint itself.

The YouTuber also defended the flight by saying he never charged Ashton Hall or anyone else money for the helicopter ride. He stated that he is a private pilot and said the flight was done without profit.

At the same time, Atwood admitted that being a huge online creator probably made the situation bigger than it normally would have been. He said there are always people closely watching everything he posts online, especially when it involves helicopters or risky-looking content.

He also shared that he plans to meet with the FAA later this month and hopes to update the aircraft's limitations and certification setup moving forward.