Twitch streamer and OTK member ExtraEmily is back online after taking a break from streaming. But her comeback didn't turn out as expected. During her comeback stream on May 17, 2026, the creator claimed that her Twitch channel was being viewbotted while thousands of viewers tuned in to watch her return. The situation immediately sparked fresh discussions online, especially because Emily had already faced accusations related to artificial viewership just weeks earlier.

The controversy around ExtraEmily first exploded in April after a livestream clip went viral online. In the video, viewers believed they spotted a Google Chrome tab showing a website called “ViewBot.ai.” That clip spread fast across X and Reddit, with many users accusing the streamer of inflating her Twitch numbers. A few days later, on April 21, Emily announced she would step away from livestreaming for some time, saying she hoped the break would help her “heal” from everything happening around her.

ExtraEmily says someone was “botting” her Twitch viewers during comeback livestream

While speaking to viewers during the stream, ExtraEmily noticed her live viewer count climbing rapidly and immediately addressed it on stream. According to her, the numbers showing on Twitch were not real, and she believed somebody was artificially boosting the stream.

Emily sounded clearly frustrated while talking about it. She thanked fans for showing up to the comeback stream but also pointed out that the unusually high numbers did not make sense to her. At one point, she said she had no idea who was behind it and called the situation “annoying.”

The moment quickly started circulating online, with clips from the stream spreading across social media platforms. Many viewers connected the incident back to the earlier allegations from April, which made the discussion around her return even bigger.

Asmongold reacts to ExtraEmily's comeback stream and Twitch viewer discussions

Streamer Zack “Asmongold” also shared his thoughts after ExtraEmily's return stream reportedly crossed more than 47k live viewers.

Instead of focusing directly on Emily herself, Asmongold talked more broadly about Twitch culture and how much attention people put on viewer counts.

According to him, the obsession around livestream numbers has become exhausting. He also said that YouTube is a far better option than Twitch, as people appreciate the quality of the content instead of channel metrics and viewer numbers.