MrBeast is once again trending online after claims started spreading that his YouTube viewership had fallen by 50%. The discussion picked up after a clip from the PBD Podcast went viral on X on May 15, 2026. During the conversation, podcast host Patrick Bet-David talked about YouTube's algorithm and questioned whether the platform may be changing how large creators get recommended to viewers. While discussing the topic, Patrick pointed to reports claiming that MrBeast's videos were no longer pulling the massive numbers they once did.

He compared older uploads that reportedly reached hundreds of millions of views to newer uploads that are now landing somewhere around 60 to 100 million views. The clip quickly spread online, with people debating whether YouTube's algorithm had changed or if viewer habits were simply different now. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, later reacted to the claims himself. The YouTuber pushed back on the “50% down” number and explained that comparing old videos to newer uploads does not really tell the full story. His response started another wave of discussion across social media.

Why people started saying MrBeast's YouTube views are falling

The conversation mainly came from a viral segment of the PBD Podcast. Patrick Bet-David said many big creators seem to be seeing lower numbers recently, including podcasts and entertainment channels that once pulled much bigger audiences.

While talking about MrBeast specifically, Patrick mentioned that older videos on the channel had accumulated extremely high numbers over time. According to him, newer uploads now appear much lower in comparison, leading some people to believe viewership had dropped heavily.

The clip gained attention fast because MrBeast is still the most subscribed creator on YouTube, so any conversation about his channel performance instantly becomes a huge topic online.

MrBeast says people are comparing old videos to new uploads incorrectly

After the claims went viral, MrBeast responded on X and said he did not know where the “down 50%” math was coming from. He explained that many of his older videos have been online for years and continue getting millions of views every month long after release.

According to Jimmy, his content works differently because many videos are “evergreen,” meaning they keep attracting viewers over time instead of only during the first few weeks. Because of that, he believes newer uploads naturally look smaller when compared beside older videos that have already been collecting views for years.

Patrick Bet-David later replied again and asked whether MrBeast's overall monthly viewership in early 2026 was higher or lower compared to 2025. As of now, MrBeast has not publicly answered that question.