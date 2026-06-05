Nmplol recently posted a YouTube video titled The Truth About My Divorce on June 4, 2026, where he said and cleared a lot of things about his divorce and court trial. According to Nmplol, the video was the final divorce update on his divorce with ex-wife Malena Tudi. Rather than focusing on the court's final decision at the start, the Twitch streamer spent a major chunk of the video explaining the main dispute throughout the proceedings. According to him, the disagreement wasn't simply about dividing assets. It was about how those assets would be divided and what form they would take.

Nmplol explains the financial dispute behind the trial

Around five minutes into the video, Nmplol claimed that Malena had requested a 60-40 division of their estate. He argued that the numbers alone did not tell the full story.

According to his explanation, the proposal would have given her share largely in cash, while his portion would have been tied heavily to his ownership stake in OTK. Nmplol said that was difficult for him because the value of those shares is not something that can be easily determined.

He described this as the central issue of the entire trial. In his view, the arrangement would have left most of the available cash reserves on one side while placing a significant amount of uncertainty on the other.

The additional payment request Nmplol discussed in the video

The streamer also addressed another request that he said became part of the court proceedings. Reading from court-related documents, Nmplol claimed Malena sought post-divorce maintenance payments.

According to him, the request involved payments of $5,000 per month over a five-year period beginning in February 2026. While discussing that portion of the case, Nmplol noted that the former couple do not have children.

For him, this issue became another reason the dispute eventually moved beyond negotiations and into a courtroom.

Court ruling reveals how assets were divided

Later in the video, Nmplol read sections of the court's ruling. According to him, requests related to attorney's fees, sealing court records, injunctions, and post-divorce maintenance were denied.

He also listed several property decisions. For example, the court ordered them to divide The Pokemon card collection and Magic: The Gathering cards equally. Also, they both were told to keep their private social media accounts to themselves.

The ruling also awarded the 2023 Cadillac Escalade to Malena Tudi and the 2021 Nissan GT-R to Nmplol. A Super 73 bike was awarded to Malena as well.

Nmplol says legal costs exceeded $400,000

Near the end of his discussion, Nmplol claimed that the legal battle came with a massive financial cost. According to the streamer, he spent more than $400,000 on legal fees during the divorce proceedings.

The YouTube video was presented as his concluding update on the case, where he outlined the financial disagreements, discussed the court's decisions, and shared his perspective on what happened throughout the trial.