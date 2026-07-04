Sneako and Asmongold have clashed before, and it has never been particularly quiet. Their disagreements go back years and have touched everything from military takes to political commentary. The latest one landed harder than most. This time Sneako came in with a very specific target, a take Asmongold made about OnlyFans and what Sneako sees as a glaring contradiction in how he talks about protecting America. He also brought up a debate that was supposedly promised and never happened.

What Sneako Said About Asmongold's OnlyFans Take

The clip that's been circulating shows Sneako going directly after Asmongold over comments the streamer made about pimping women on OnlyFans as a content creator strategy. Sneako wasn't having it. "How are u saying that p*mping is good if u want to actually protect America," he said. "How are u talking about the declining birth rate and actively say that p*mping women is good and that this is what u would do. This is destroying the white race which u love, this is contributing to the decline of society."

He went further. "And then the demographics get replaced..yikes."

The comments are Sneako's own and reflect his well-documented views on demographics and gender. They are not editorial positions. Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, is a 27-year-old American streamer who has built his audience on provocative political commentary and has been permanently banned from multiple platforms over the years for similar content.

The Debate Accusation

The second part of Sneako's callout shifted from ideology to accountability. He claims Asmongold promised him a conversation back in February during the early months of the war in Ukraine and never followed through. "He said back in the beginning of the war in Feb that he'd have a conversation w me," Sneako said. "I've yet to see that be played out."

He tied the failure to debate to something considerably more serious. "If u can't perform under pressure conversationally, then don't tell American troops to go de for Israel. I got respect, but if u can't even handle high-stress games, why should ppl handle warfare?"*

Asmongold has not publicly responded to this specific callout. The two have clashed publicly before, most recently in March 2026, when Sneako reacted to Asmongold's comments about the Iran bombing and US military involvement.

Where Things Stand

Neither streamer has confirmed or denied that the February conversation took place. Sneako's YouTube channel was reinstated in October 2025 after nearly three years of suspension, and he has been monetized since November 2025. The current callout follows a pattern of Sneako targeting mainstream streamers over what he sees as political inconsistency, particularly on issues involving women, demographics, and military policy.