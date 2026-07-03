ExtraEmily is back on Twitch after a 24-hour suspension, and unlike the last two times this happened, she came back with something to say. The near-miss clip from her June 28 stream had already spread far enough to pull in Asmongold's reaction and a wave of calls for Twitch to ban streaming while driving entirely. What she said when her account was restored was quieter than any of that, and considerably more personal.

What ExtraEmily Said When Her Account Came Back

She addressed it directly on her July 2 stream, starting with the ban itself. "I completely understand why I was suspended bc it's very dangerous," she said, "and I want to learn from my mistake and do better in the future. So from now on, I'm going to try to minimize the amount of driving that I'm doing on stream."

She went further than a standard apology. "If I do drive on stream, I'm definitely gonna have chat off," she said, "and I just want do better and not make the same mistake again. I do feel really bad for being distracted and not being safe on the road. And I totally understand why ppl are like, what the heck."

The most concrete part came at the end. "So I won't be driving on stream for atleast a few weeks," she said. "Even if I do drive, I'm gonna take steps to improve. Things need to change, so I shall."

Why This Is the Third Time Having This Conversation

Emily Xuechun Zhang, who goes by ExtraEmily on Twitch, has 978,000 followers on the platform and has now been suspended for driving-related incidents three times. The first was in October 2023, when viewers reported her using her phone while driving during an IRL stream. The second was in April 2025, after she ran a red light on camera and appeared distracted while doing it. This latest ban, a 24-hour suspension following the June 28 near-collision with a Mazda SUV while making a left turn, is the third.

Twitch lifted the suspension after roughly 24 hours. Asmongold had already posted on X by then that the platform should ban streaming and driving entirely, calling it "at best it is a neutral effect, at worst, it causes accidents and kills people." That reaction got significantly more traction than ExtraEmily's original apology on the stream.

Whether the Response Is Enough

Her statement is more specific than what followed her previous two bans. Turning off chat while driving is a concrete change. A multi-week pause from in-car streaming is a concrete change. Whether those commitments hold, and whether the pattern breaks this time, is a different question, one her audience has now asked twice before.