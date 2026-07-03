Things went from a fun basketball session to a heartbreaking stream in just a few seconds. Streamer Lacy has confirmed that he reinjured his previously torn ACL while playing basketball at the Core House alongside OSCS, Jasontheween, and Silky. The injury forced him to stop streaming, and later, he shared that he'll be cancelling all of his upcoming plans to focus on surgery and recovery. The setback has hit him especially hard because he already tore the same ACL during a pickleball incident back in 2024. This time, it happened during what looked like a routine play, making the moment even more difficult to process.

A simple pass turned into another serious knee injury

According to the footage from the stream, Lacy overextended his knee while trying to make a pass during the outdoor game. Almost instantly, he grabbed his knee, bent over in pain, and stayed on the court as the discomfort became obvious. The stream continued for a short while, but it was clear the injury wasn't something he could just shake off.

Not long after, Lacy became emotional and ended the broadcast. What started as a casual basketball game with friends suddenly turned into another major injury that will require surgery.

Lacy says months of plans are now gone after the injury

After ending the stream, Lacy shared a personal message on X explaining why the moment broke him.

"Sorry for breaking down and ending stream like that, just breaks my heart i have so much planned for these next few months and i just watched it all fall apart."

He also admitted that the surgery itself isn't the only thing worrying him.

"Im terrified of getting surgery because my content is mostly IRL and i overthink if you guys will still watch if im stuck on desktop for 6 months."

Lacy added that he's planning to cancel everything for now, schedule the operation, and focus on getting through recovery before returning to regular content.

Fellow creators tell Lacy to put his health first

Following his update, several well-known streamers, including Stable Ronaldo, Clix, and FaZe Rug, reached out with messages of support. They encouraged him to focus on recovering instead of worrying about what kind of content he can make during rehab, reassuring him they'll continue watching even if he's limited to desktop streams for the next several months.