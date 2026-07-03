Old Discord messages between Malena Tudi and Nick "Nmplol" are now making rounds online after YouTuber Henry Resilient shared screenshots from one of their private conversations. On July 2, 2026, Henry posted the screenshots on X while saying that Nmplol's divorce with Malena was "worse than he thought." He also said he'll be talking about the situation in an upcoming YouTube video.

The screenshots show an argument between the two from May 29, 2024. The conversation jumps between accusations of being controlling, gaslighting, and then moves into a fight about money and bank accounts. One message especially caught people's eye, where Malena tells Nick, "That's human trafficking. Are you aware of that?" Nick replies back with a short, "Lmao it's not."

What was said in the Discord messages between Malena Tudi and Nmplol?

The chat starts with Malena telling Nick that he's always trying to control her.

"Nick. You're controlling me always. Always," she says. Nick fires back, saying she has "done nothing for 6 months" and accuses her of gaslighting him instead.

A few messages later, the topic changes completely. Malena brings up the bank account and says she had been told for years that she was "too crazy" to be on it, even though she claimed the money inside belonged to her. She also writes, "With MY MONEY in it," before saying she was "working for free whilst controlling the money of a foreign citizen."

Nick doesn't agree with that claim. During the chat, he compares the situation to his parents and says his mother also wasn't on his father's account before they divorced.

Nmplol says the leaked screenshots don't tell the full story

Not long after the screenshots started getting shared, Nick himself replied to a discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit after Felix "xQc" read the messages during a stream.

According to him, these Discord chats weren't some new evidence. He said they were "exhibitions from my case" that had already been looked at by lawyers and judges. Nick also wrote that screenshots taken without context might change opinions online, but they "had no bearing in the actual court that mattered."

He then explained what the argument was actually about from his side. Nick said Malena already had her own login to his bank account, her own credit card linked to it, and could withdraw or send money whenever she wanted. What she wanted, according to him, was to become a co-owner with her name added beside his, and he said no.

Nick added that the judge agreed with that decision and did not consider it financial abuse. He also made it clear that he wasn't planning to argue the case again on Reddit, saying everything people are now sharing online had already been reviewed by "actual judges and lawyers."

As of now, Malena Tudi hasn't shared any public response about the Discord messages that Henry Resilient posted.