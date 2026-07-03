If you've been on X over the last day or so, you've probably seen people saying Kai Cenat is about to livestream Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding from Madison Square Garden. The post looked convincing enough that plenty of people started believing it. Since everyone is already trying to figure out when and where the couple is getting married, the claim spread pretty fast. But here's the catch. There is actually nothing backing it up. No announcement from Kai Cenat. Nothing from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce either. Turns out, the whole livestream story came from a parody account that literally tells people not to take its posts seriously.

Where did the Kai Cenat livestream rumor even start?

The claim started after an X account called Daily Noud posted, "Kai Cenat will be live streaming Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3rd at Madison Square Garden." That's the post people kept sharing without checking where it came from.

If you visit the account itself, things become pretty clear. Its bio straight up says, "These are fake stories." So the source behind the viral claim already admits the posts aren't real. On top of that, no major news outlet has reported any livestream deal, and neither Kai Cenat nor the couple has said anything about it.

Madison Square Garden rumors are still everywhere

Now, this is probably why the rumor became believable in the first place. Reports from Reuters said there were extra security measures, deliveries and temporary street restrictions around Madison Square Garden. The Independent also reported seeing lobster meat, pink carpeting and other decorative materials being taken inside the venue.

That was enough for people to start guessing that something big could be happening there.

TMZ added another twist after speaking with a self-described collector who claimed to have received an invitation connected to the celebrations. According to him, there might even be a "decoy" location so people don't figure out where the real ceremony is. He also suggested the wedding and the party could happen at different places.

Right now though, that's really all there is. A few other rumors have also been floating around online, including claims that the couple would make a political endorsement during the wedding and another strange conspiracy theory. None of those have any evidence behind them. Some reports have also mentioned names like Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw being linked to the celebrations, but even those haven't been officially confirmed. So for now, the Kai Cenat livestream story is false, and most of what's being shared about the wedding is still just speculation.