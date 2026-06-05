Metro_DL is a Twitch streamer who has become one of the most talked-about names in the streaming community. His recent popularity began after a document containing serious allegations against him started circulating on X on June 1, 2026, and it spread faster than most people expected. The internet is divided sharply on what to make of it. Some are calling it damning. Others say Metro_DL's response tells a completely different story.

Who Is Metro_DL and How Did He Build His Following?

Metro_DL, whose real name is Alex, is a German content creator who first found his audience in the Overwatch community before moving to Deadlock, Valve's hero shooter. He holds a Master's degree in medicinal chemistry and was known within the Deadlock community for high-level gameplay and a notoriously short temper during intense matches. He had no public controversies before June 2026.

On June 1, a 40-page document began spreading across X, alleging that Alex had inappropriate and flirtatious interactions with a 16-year-old when he was 27 years old. The document included archived conversations, screenshots, and testimony from multiple individuals. Those behind it also put out a public call on X asking anyone with similar experiences to come forward.

One accuser wrote: "I was 16 years old and just like any other teenager." Another stated: "Lying to others, making me seem older than I was, makes it blatantly clear that he knows his actions were and are predatory." A third claimed: "I said that I'm gay... but he keeps talking to me." One alleged that "Metro asked Purple about lesbian sex." Another added: "I never viewed anything between us as flirtatious. I only realised he had been flirting with me when he told me in 2025."

How Did Metro_DL Respond, and What Happens Next?

Metro_DL posted his response on X the same day the document dropped. He denied everything and went after both the accusers and the people who put the document together.

"I have never flirted with minors in my life," he said. He addressed one accuser directly: "Aspen herself proves in her own messages that I never flirted with her, talked to her inappropriately, or had any kind of relationship beyond friendship." On the broader allegations, he wrote: "I have never acted creepily toward younger women... The worst thing anyone could reasonably accuse me of is being bad at flirting."

On the document itself, he said: "The people who created this document have engaged in a pattern of harassment against me for years... After more than 40 pages, years of archived conversations, and countless screenshots, the document still fails to show me doing the things I am accused of."

He also addressed the situation briefly on stream: "Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I am legally unable to comment on the current situation in more detail during the stream or in chat. As soon as the legal process is completed and it is safe to do so, I will share a full update." The allegations remain unverified. Metro_DL has denied all of them. Legal proceedings are ongoing.