JiDion has officially decided to go his separate way from Alex Rosen. The YouTuber shared the update in a June 4, 2026 video titled This Is The End., where he laid out what viewers can expect from his future collaborations and predator-catching content. One thing was made very clear early in the video: he does not plan on working with Rosen anymore. The announcement marks a major change considering how much work the two have done together in predator investigations. Even though JiDion ended ties, he said that they'll still have to face and talk to each other due to the cases they previously worked on. However, the Kick streamer cleared the air and said that those appearances will only be due to past investigations and not for any future partnership.

What made JiDion decide to stop working with Alex Rosen?

The main issue, according to JiDion, was Rosen's position regarding internet personality Dalton "ChudTheBuilder."

During the video, JiDion said Rosen had publicly expressed support for ChudTheBuilder on social media. What ultimately pushed him to make a decision, however, was Rosen's reported donation of $10,000 toward ChudTheBuilder's bond.

JiDion said he could not accept or respect that choice. He described the donation as a step too far and explained that he felt the need to take a stand rather than continue working alongside someone who made that decision.

JiDion says he was "naive" about his association with Rosen

Later in the video, the creator shifted the focus toward himself and spoke about his own role in the situation. Instead of only criticizing Rosen, he said he wanted to take accountability for previously working with him.

JiDion admitted that he believed he could eventually change Rosen's perspective. He said he hoped Rosen would come around and rethink certain positions over time. Looking back, though, he described that belief as naive.

He also argued that supporting ChudTheBuilder was being prioritized over the mission that originally brought them together. For JiDion, that conflict made continuing the partnership impossible.

Where things stand right now

As of now, Alex Rosen has not publicly responded to JiDion's statements from the June 4 video. While JiDion says future collaborations are off the table, he acknowledged that court-related appearances connected to previous predator investigations could still place them in the same room from time to time.