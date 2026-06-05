Jynxzi just made a very big promise to his chat. The Twitch streamer announced he is doing a full Elden Ring marathon stream where he will not stop until he has beaten every single boss in the game. His fans heard him out. Then they immediately started betting on how fast he would quit.

Jynxzi Makes His Biggest Gaming Promise Yet On Stream

The announcement came during a recent stream where Jynxzi laid out exactly what he is planning. He told his chat: "Chat, this is what I'm going to do - I'm going to do this tomorrow - I will not quit Elden Ring; I will beat every boss in the game, ending with, I believe, Malenia. I'll beat every boss. Every ... boss, bro. I will not quit. I will do this tomorrow. Locked! I'm going to play on PC this time, too. I'm not going to be on Xbox. I will not quit, chat. I will play Elden Ring to completion. I will not be a ..."

He also acknowledged it would not be easy, adding: "I'm going to beat it. You guys, listen, this will be probably more challenging than Minecraft because I won't have Ron to rely on. I'm only going to have myself, my thoughts, and the support of chat."

The Minecraft reference matters. Jynxzi's Minecraft completion stream took 70 hours and became one of his most watched events. He is clearly banking on Elden Ring delivering the same kind of marathon energy for his audience.

Jynxzi's Own Fans Are Already Betting Against Him

The reaction from his community told a different story. His fans went straight to X to express their doubts, and the responses were brutal.

One user wrote: "i know bro's gonna end stream on margit ????" Another pointed out the scale of the challenge: "If he means all 100+ bosses then this guy has to fight the same 10 bosses like 60 times." A third brought up the Minecraft comparison from a different angle: "If it took him 70 hours to beat Minecraft, I can only imagine how long it's gonna take him to beat this."

The most pointed response came from someone who had clearly been watching for a while: "Last time he had the bloodhounds fang and someone was guiding him and he still quit, guarantee this will be the same outcome LOL."

Jynxzi has a history with Elden Ring that his audience has not forgotten. He has attempted the game before and walked away. This time he is switching to PC, going in without a guide, and promising in front of his entire chat that he will not stop. Whether that makes it more likely to succeed or just more entertaining when it does not is the question his fans are already arguing about.