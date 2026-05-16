Streamer ChudTheBuilder, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, is back in headlines after authorities set his bond at a massive USD 1.25 million following a shooting outside a courthouse in Tennessee. The 28-year-old internet personality was arrested after the May 13 incident near the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville. According to officials, both Eatherly and another man were injured during the confrontation and later taken to hospitals in stable condition.

The case instantly picked up attention online because of Eatherly's controversial reputation on livestreams and social media. ChudTheBuilder had already become known online for posting confrontational public videos that often sparked backlash. Now, with multiple felony charges filed against him, many people are asking the same thing: how much prison time could he actually face if convicted?

What charges is ChudTheBuilder facing after the courthouse shooting?

Dalton Eatherly is currently facing four separate charges connected to the courthouse shooting. Those charges include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Authorities say the incident started after a confrontation between Eatherly and another man escalated into gunfire. Investigators are still looking into the full circumstances surrounding what happened outside the courthouse that day.

One of the biggest charges here is attempted criminal homicide, which is considered a Class A felony in Tennessee. For someone classified as a standard Range I offender, that charge alone can reportedly carry a prison sentence ranging from 15 to 25 years.

ChudTheBuilder could face 56 years in jail if convicted

The prison exposure becomes even more serious because of the firearm-related charge. Under Tennessee law, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony is treated as a separate offense instead of being combined with the main charge.

That means if convicted, the firearm sentence could be added on top of any attempted homicide punishment instead of running at the same time. Reports say this firearm enhancement alone could add another six to 10 years in prison.

Tennessee sentencing rules also reportedly require certain violent felony sentences to be served at 100%, meaning there may be limited parole eligibility depending on the final outcome in court.

When all charges are combined, Eatherly could potentially face decades in prison if every sentence were ordered to run consecutively. Some reports estimate the total maximum exposure could reach as high as 56 years.

ChudTheBuilder was already out on bond before the shooting incident

Another detail getting attention online is that Eatherly was already out on bond in a separate Nashville case before the courthouse shooting happened.

In that earlier incident, police claimed he refused to stop livestreaming inside a restaurant and also allegedly refused to pay a bill worth nearly USD 400. He was released on a USD 5,000 bond in that case before the more recent shooting investigation began.

As of now, the courthouse shooting investigation is still ongoing. ChudTheBuilder has been charged, but he has not been convicted, and the court will ultimately decide the outcome of the case and any possible sentence.