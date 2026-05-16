The political world online is once again talking about Turning Point USA, this time because of new reports connected to late founder Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Kirk. Months after Kirk's death in September 2025, discussions about who was supposed to take over the conservative organization are suddenly back in the spotlight. The situation got even bigger after commentator Candace Owens publicly questioned claims tied to a private recording that has still not been released.

The controversy started after reports claimed Charlie Kirk had already spoken about succession plans during a private donor retreat in Aspen, Colorado, sometime in 2025 before his death. According to people who reportedly attended the gathering, Kirk allegedly said he wanted Erika Kirk to lead Turning Point USA if anything ever happened to him. Soon after those reports resurfaced online, Candace Owens pushed back hard and demanded more proof, especially the full video from the event.

What Charlie Kirk allegedly said about TPUSA's future leadership

According to reports, Charlie Kirk was attending a private retreat in Aspen, Colorado, months before his assassination in September 2025. During a discussion with donors, he was reportedly asked what would happen to Turning Point USA if something happened to him unexpectedly.

Reports claim Kirk answered by saying he believed Erika Kirk should take charge of the organization in that situation. The comments reportedly stayed private until discussions around TPUSA's leadership returned online months later.

The story gained even more traction because Erika Kirk later became CEO shortly after Charlie Kirk's death. People connected to the organization reportedly claimed that the transition plan was not a surprise internally and had already been understood among leadership circles.

Now, many online users are debating whether the decision had already been settled long before the public announcement happened.

Candace Owens says the alleged Charlie Kirk audio raises more questions

Candace Owens later addressed the situation publicly and appeared skeptical about the reported recording connected to the Aspen event. While reacting on her podcast, Owens questioned whether the audio being discussed sounded authentic at all.

She later turned the focus toward TPUSA itself, asking why the organization would not simply publish the complete footage if the comments were genuine. Owens argued that showing the full video could quickly end much of the speculation spreading across social media.

Owens also suggested that releasing the footage could help answer growing online theories surrounding Erika Kirk's rise to leadership after Charlie Kirk's death. But according to reports, TPUSA has continued refusing to make the footage public because of privacy rules connected to donor-only events.

As reactions continue across X and political podcasts, the controversy is no longer only about succession plans. For many people online, the bigger issue now is the unreleased footage and why nobody outside the organization has seen it.