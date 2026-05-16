Larry Wheels has confirmed that he and his wife, Šejla Đakovac, also known online as “Sheyla,” are no longer together. The update came during a recent IRL livestream with UFC Cutman Brad Tate, where fans noticed that Šejla was missing from the broadcast and started asking questions in chat. What began as a casual conversation quickly turned into one of the most talked-about streamer moments online this week.

A short clip from the livestream started spreading across X on May 15, 2026, with viewers reacting to Larry's comments about the breakup. During the conversation, the Kick streamer explained that he and Šejla had “grown apart” and were now separated. Even though the relationship has ended, Larry also said he still wants to make sure she is “good” and mentioned wanting to continue helping take care of her. The moment instantly got people discussing relationships, money, and even prenups across social media.

Larry Wheels says he and Šejla “grew apart” during livestream conversation

The topic came up after Brad Tate asked Larry why Šejla did not join the stream. Larry answered directly, saying the two are separated and that the situation is simply part of life. According to him, the relationship reached a point where things became too difficult to repair.

Brad Tate then pushed the conversation further, asking whether the relationship could still be fixed and encouraging Larry to try working things out. But Larry responded by saying the situation was already “beyond repair,” making it clear that the split was serious and not just temporary drama.

Even though the conversation was short, viewers immediately clipped the moment and shared it online. Many fans were surprised because the couple had often appeared supportive of each other publicly.

Fans bring up Larry Wheels' old prenup comments after breakup announcement

Soon after the clip went viral, social media users started revisiting an older livestream moment from February 2026. In that clip, Larry Wheels had talked about prenuptial agreements and revealed that he chose not to sign one with Šejla, despite bringing the topic up earlier in the relationship.

He explained at the time that he trusted her and decided not to move forward with a prenup. After the separation news surfaced, many online users connected the old clip to the current situation, leading to a flood of reactions and jokes on X.

Some users made memes about “monthly direct deposits,” while others argued that prenups suddenly become important once relationships end. A few fans also felt Larry was trying to stay calm publicly even though the breakup was probably affecting him emotionally behind the scenes.

The reactions quickly turned the situation into a trending topic far beyond the original livestream clip.