Controversial streamer Dalton “ChudTheBuilder” is once again all over social media, but this time the internet conversation is way bigger than livestream clips or online drama. The creator has reportedly received more than $200,000 through crowdfunding while also facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. The situation exploded online after reports connected him to a shooting incident outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Tennessee.

The case has pulled in reactions from streamers, political commentators, and online creators across multiple platforms. Some people are defending Chud and donating to support him financially, while others are criticizing both the fundraiser and his past online behavior. The entire situation became even messier because the crowdfunding campaign originally started before the criminal charges were announced.

Why ChudTheBuilder launched a crowdfunding campaign before the arrest

Back in late 2025, ChudTheBuilder created a GiveSendGo campaign titled Help the Chud and his family. According to the fundraiser page, the streamer said he needed support because his business and personal life were being heavily affected by harassment, threats, and online backlash tied to his controversial content.

One part of the campaign that got major attention online was Chud mentioning that even his young son was being targeted. He claimed people were sending disturbing threats involving his family, including his 2-year-old child. The fundraiser stated that the money would help him survive financially, rebuild his income, and seek legal assistance.

The campaign kept growing online and eventually passed its original $100,000 goal. Reports later stated the total crossed $200,000, turning the fundraiser into another huge talking point across social media platforms.

ChudTheBuilder charged after reported courthouse shooting incident

On May 14, 2026, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee announced that Dalton Eatherly, identified as ChudTheBuilder, had been arrested following a shots-fired incident outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville.

Authorities stated that he was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony. Officials also confirmed that he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail while waiting for arraignment.

The news spread extremely fast online because the fundraiser had already been gaining attention before the arrest happened. Many users immediately started debating whether people would continue donating after the charges became public.