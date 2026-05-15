Aysia Collins was not originally one of the central names in online conversations surrounding the Celeste Rivas investigation. But over the last few days, that changed very quickly. Across Reddit forums, TikTok explainers, and X threads, internet users started repeatedly bringing up the California-based influencer while discussing singer D4vd and people connected to his online circle. The sudden attention mainly came from users revisiting older internet content. Livestream clips, screenshots, reposted comments, and fan-made timelines started circulating again as online communities attempted to piece together interactions tied to D4vd. As theories continued spreading, Collins' name kept appearing more frequently, eventually turning her into one of the most searched and discussed people connected to the wider online conversation.

A Reddit post allegedly linked to Aysia Collins added even more attention online

Much of the recent attention intensified after a Reddit message, allegedly posted by Collins herself, began spreading across social media. The post quickly moved beyond Reddit and was reposted across TikTok videos, reaction accounts, and discussion threads already focused on the investigation.

In the message, the user reportedly said she was no longer friends with David and wanted to respect both Celeste Rivas and the ongoing investigation. The post also described the emotional impact the online speculation had allegedly started causing behind the scenes.

According to the statement, people online had allegedly begun sharing personal information, tracking down her workplace, and sending violent threats. The user additionally denied rumours suggesting she had advance knowledge connected to the events internet users were discussing. The same post also responded to criticism over a briefly created OnlyFans account. The user reportedly explained that the decision happened during a difficult financial and emotional period and said it did not represent who she believed she really was. Toward the end, the message stated that this would likely be the only public response for the time being.

Social media users continue examining old clips and alleged timeline details

Even after the statement circulated online, social media discussions surrounding Collins did not slow down. Instead, users continued revisiting older livestream moments and alleged interactions involving people connected to D4vd. One particular clip also gained major traction online after users shared footage reportedly showing Collins saying, “We have people admitting to literal, like, murder.” However, the full context surrounding the clip remains unclear.

Several online theories focused on whether members of the group knew more about Celeste Rivas before the situation became widely publicised online. Other users pointed toward alleged moments during streams where people supposedly avoided showing Celeste on camera. None of the circulating claims or theories has been independently confirmed. At this point, no public records show Collins facing charges or formal accusations connected to the investigation. Still, online communities continue analyzing old clips, screenshots, and alleged timeline details as discussions surrounding the case remain active across multiple platforms.