Drake is once again dominating the internet after dropping his new studio album Iceman on May 15, 2026. The Canadian rapper surprised fans not only with the release of the album itself but also by revealing that two more projects, All on Habibti and Maid of Honour, would arrive the very same night. The announcement instantly sent social media into chaos, with fans and streamers rushing to react track by track.

But while many Drake supporters celebrated the release, not everybody felt the same way. Some popular creators called the album incredible, while others openly criticized it during livestreams. From Twitch reactions to viral X posts, streamers had completely different opinions on Iceman, making the album one of the biggest online talking points of the day.

Jynxzi slams Drake's Iceman while Clix and Lacy praise the album online

Twitch streamer Nicholas “Jynxzi” reacted to Iceman live on stream shortly after it dropped. The creator clearly wasn't impressed and said people calling the album “good” were being “delusional and braindead.” He also explained that although Drake is one of the greatest artists ever in his opinion, he still didn't think the new music lived up to expectations.

Jynxzi's reaction quickly spread online because of how strongly he spoke about the project. Clips from the stream started circulating on X and TikTok almost immediately, with viewers debating whether he was being too harsh or just honest.

At the same time, other creators had the complete opposite reaction.

Professional Fortnite player Cody “Clix” called Iceman the “album of the year” in a post on X. He praised Drake heavily and even wrote “DRAKE > MJ,” which got a lot of attention from fans online.

Meanwhile, Twitch streamer Nick “Lacy” also shared excitement over the release and jokingly claimed Drake had “changed his life.” He added that the only albums competing with Iceman for album of the year were Drake's other two releases from the same night.

Adin Ross shocked after Drake mentions him on Iceman track “Make Them Pay”

Kick streamer Adin Ross also hosted an Iceman listening party on May 15, 2026. During the livestream, Ross reacted in real time after hearing Drake mention him on track seven, titled Make Them Pay.

The lyric referenced Adin Ross directly, leaving the streamer completely stunned on stream. Ross immediately started yelling in excitement and told viewers he genuinely had no idea Drake planned to include him in the song.

His reaction instantly went viral online, with fans reposting the clip across X, TikTok, and Instagram. Many viewers called it one of the craziest streamer reactions from the album rollout.

Outside the streaming world, influencer and boxer Jake Paul also reacted to Iceman. In a post on X, he praised Drake and wrote that the rapper had “put the man in manifestation.”