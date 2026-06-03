The latest PlayStation State of Play gave God of War fans something they probably weren't expecting. Instead of Kratos or Atreus leading the next chapter, Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming game, God of War Laufey, will focus on Faye, the wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus.

The announcement instantly got people talking online, and streamers wasted no time sharing their thoughts. Some focused on the game's new protagonist, while others looked more at what was shown during the reveal itself. Along with Faye's role in the story, fans also learned that The Boys actor Jack Quaid will voice a talking cube that joins her throughout the adventure in a mysterious realm.

xQc says the game still looks like a strong fit for God of War fans

One of the biggest reactions came from Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel. While discussing the reveal, he admitted that, “It's a female protagonist and it's less appealing for men.” Even so, he felt the game still checked enough boxes to attract the same audience that helped make the franchise successful.

According to xQc, the reveal initially gave him mixed feelings, but his opinion changed as more details were shown. He explained that what started as a rough first impression eventually looked like a solid product that could still connect with longtime God of War fans.

The streamer also shared his view on why Santa Monica Studio may have chosen to center the game around Faye. He argued that the decision was connected to the audience the studio has built over the years and said discussions around the change often become overly extreme from both sides.

Asmongold and Stormfall33 react very differently to the announcement

Another major creator who joined the conversation was Zack "Asmongold." The streamer said, “No one wants to be a character that looks like your average 43-year-old suburban mom.” He also said that players generally want characters that feel more appealing or aspirational. Despite his criticism, he also noted that the game could still perform well commercially.

Meanwhile, streamer Stormfall33 pushed back against comparisons between God of War Laufey and Forspoken. In a post on X, he argued that the criticism misses the bigger picture.

According to Stormfall33, Forspoken struggled because of issues with writing and combat, whereas Santa Monica Studio has a strong reputation for storytelling. He also pointed to the gameplay shown during the reveal, saying the combat looked impressive and that simply having a female lead does not automatically make the two games comparable.

As reactions continue spreading across social media, it's clear that Faye's starring role has already become one of the biggest talking points surrounding PlayStation's newest God of War announcement.