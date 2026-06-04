Patreon CEO Jack Conte posted a YouTube video on June 3 that nobody in the creator space saw coming. A legal takedown request had landed on his desk. His platform reviewed it. And instead of quietly complying, he went on camera and told the world exactly what Patreon had decided. The reason behind it goes back to a LEGO collection in Oregon that has been pulling in millions of viewers for weeks.

"Sue Us": Patreon CEO Jack Conte Refuses to Remove Reckless Ben's Page After Bricks and Minifigs Files Legal Action

Conte opened his video by showing the documents Patreon had received. Bricks and Minifigs filed an official takedown request on May 29, seeking the removal of Reckless Ben's Patreon page. The filing included a complaint, a request for immediate content removal tied to a temporary restraining order, and a motion for a preliminary injunction. Patreon's Trust and Safety team went through all of it.

The verdict came fast. Conte said on camera: "We have, in fact, unfortunately determined that Bricks & Minifigs can stuff it. We're keeping Ben's page up." He then added: "And if Bricks and Minifigs doesn't like that, they can sue us."

Reckless Ben was trending within hours. Conte publicly mocking a company's legal filings on YouTube and daring them to take his platform to court is not something the creator space sees often. The clip cut through fast and kept spreading.

What Is the Reckless Ben Investigation and Why Has It Blown Up This Much?

Reckless Ben has been investigating a Bricks and Minifigs store in Oregon, where a family claims a valuable Star Wars LEGO collection was improperly withheld following a change in ownership. He put everything across two YouTube videos that spread well beyond the usual LEGO community.

On June 2, just one day before Conte's video, Bricks and Minifigs filed a lawsuit against Ben and others connected to the investigation. Police departments across Utah were reportedly bombarded with angry calls from viewers after Reckless Ben's arrest connected to the case made headlines. Ben confirmed on his Patreon on June 2 that a third video is in the works.

Bricks and Minifigs filed the takedown request two days before that lawsuit dropped, likely hoping to slow things down before the next video. Patreon said no on camera. The third video is still coming.