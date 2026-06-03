For a long time, one thing that followed streamer Dale "LowTierGod" online was the rumors about him having a daughter. Over the years, he denied being a father multiple times. The topic became so common that many people online already knew about the discussions. Now, after a recent court appearance, the conversation is back again and people are trying to understand what exactly happened. The whole situation started when LowTierGod's June 1 court hearing began spreading online. The court hearing had LowTierGod, his child's mother Rose, and discussed matters related to their daughter.

Why are people talking about LowTierGod's daughter again?

A big reason this topic is trending right now is because of a recent court decision. During the hearing, a judge granted Dale a restraining order against Rose that will stay active for three years.

According to the ruling, Rose was ordered not to harass, threaten, attack, assault, or disturb his peace. The judge also issued a no-contact order. However, communication related to their daughter, including visitation and child-related matters, is still allowed.

The hearing got even more attention because the judge also talked about social media activity connected to the case.

Judge says social media posts may be causing harassment

While discussing the situation, the judge reportedly said that certain comments and posts being shared online were provoking people in the community.

According to the court, some followers and social media users were getting involved and engaging in harassing behavior because of what was being posted. The judge ultimately found that this behavior was linked to the ongoing online activity surrounding the dispute.

What did LowTierGod say during the hearing?

During the case, Dale also spoke about the effect the situation has allegedly had on his life. He claimed that Rose had been taking part in long Discord interviews and interacting with communities that regularly discuss and criticize him.

According to him, there are entire Discord groups focused on talking about him all day. He said that despite being on social media for around ten years, this period has been one of the hardest times he has dealt with online.

He also questioned why private information about him was being shared publicly when they share a child together.

LowTierGod claims people started stalking him offline

Another claim made by Dale was that the controversy has gone beyond the internet. He said that since allegations of abuse started being discussed online, he has experienced people stalking him in real life.

According to him, some individuals have even taken pictures of his house. He argued that information being posted online could create safety concerns for him.

Reports shared by the X account @lowtierrogdaily also state that Dale is expected to return to court on June 11, 2026. The reported purpose of that court appearance is to seek full custody of his daughter.