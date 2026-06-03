Asmongold is getting talked about all over social media again. This time, though, it is not because of a gaming stream or one of his reactions. Instead, people are discussing his plans to possibly get a hair transplant after transgender VTuber Nyara called him out online. What started as a simple conversation about appearance soon turned into a much bigger debate on X.

The whole thing picked up on June 2, 2026, when a clip from Asmongold's livestream started making rounds online. In the video, the streamer was talking about changes he wants to make to his appearance and mentioned that he may finally get a hair transplant. Not long after that clip spread, Nyara reacted to it with a post that got a lot of attention and started a fresh wave of discussions among fans.

Why Nyara criticized Asmongold's hair transplant plans

The controversy started after X user @Awk20000 shared a nearly two-minute clip from Asmongold's livestream. In the video, the streamer talked about getting a hair transplant and said he had been thinking about doing it within the next few months.

According to Asmongold, he has been considering the procedure for a while and feels that if he does not do it this year, it may never happen. He also mentioned that someone he knows had positive results from a similar procedure, which made him more open to the idea.

After seeing the clip, Nyara quote-posted it and argued that a hair transplant falls under gender-affirming care. The VTuber then claimed that this was the same type of care that Asmongold has previously criticized when it comes to transgender people.

What Asmongold said about changing his appearance

Beyond discussing a hair transplant, Asmongold also spoke about getting his teeth fixed. During the livestream, he admitted that he was still thinking about whether these changes would make him look different in a strange way.

At the same time, he said the procedures could help him look more like he feels he is supposed to look. The streamer repeatedly suggested that he was leaning toward getting the hair transplant, telling viewers that he "might do it."

Later in the stream, a viewer jokingly suggested that he should go on estrogen after getting the procedures done. Asmongold noticed the comment and responded by jokingly laying out a supposed three-step plan involving fixing his teeth, getting a hair transplant, and then going on estrogen.

The exchange quickly became another talking point online as viewers debated both the joke and Nyara's response to the original clip.