Controversial internet personality Empath Chan is trending again after responding to viral claims about her death with just two words. On May 13, 2026, an X account called @DissidentWire posted that the streamer had reportedly died following a crack overdose. The post spread quickly online, with many users confused about whether the claim was real or another internet joke. Not long after the rumor started circulating, Empath Chan responded directly herself.

Her response was short and simple: “? I'm alive”. The two-word-style reaction instantly started getting shared across X, especially because many people already knew @DissidentWire for posting fake or parody news stories involving controversial internet personalities. Even so, the rumor still exploded online and pulled Empath Chan back into trending conversations across meme and streaming communities.

Why the fake rumor about Empath Chan's death spread so quickly online

The viral post came from @DissidentWire, an account widely recognized for posting parody-style coverage about internet culture and politics. The account has previously shared fake stories involving creators and public figures, including claims about Kanye West performing in Israel, Drake shouting out Nick Fuentes, and controversial streamer Clavicular supposedly collaborating with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Even though many users already knew the account posted satire and fake reports, the Empath Chan rumor still gained traction fast. Some users believed the claim at first, while others immediately started reposting her “I'm alive” response as a meme.

For people unfamiliar with her, Empath Chan, whose first name is Chloe, is mostly known online for ragebait content, inflammatory jokes, and meme-related posts. She has more than 45,000 followers on X and has built a reputation for controversial humor that regularly sparks backlash. Back on May 11, 2026, she even described herself online as “if Hitler was an e-girl,” which added even more attention to her internet persona.

Empath Chan has already faced backlash before over controversial online posts

Long before the fake death rumor, Empath Chan had already become a controversial figure online because of several viral posts and stunts. During Halloween 2025, Chloe joined other creators posting blackface-themed content after similar posts from influencer Brittany Venti gained attention online.

On October 31, 2025, she uploaded a mirror selfie alongside the caption, “The only thing I want for Halloween is EBT.” The post reportedly crossed 25 million views and received nearly 10,000 likes. Another post later showed her holding an EBT card while joking about it being shut down.

Around the same time, a video also surfaced showing her in blackface repeatedly using a racial slur. Those posts triggered major backlash online and became one of the biggest reasons her name continued circulating across meme communities and controversy-focused accounts.