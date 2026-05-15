The lineup for Eleven All Stars France vs England is finally starting to take shape, and fans are already losing it online. Organized by French Twitch streamer Mohamed Amine Mahmoud, the massive influencer football event is returning for its second edition later this month. The match is scheduled to happen on May 24, 2026, at the famous Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The event is bringing together some of the biggest internet personalities from France and England, including streamers, YouTubers, musicians, and online creators. On May 14, the Sidemen officially revealed nine names for Team England, and fans instantly noticed that a few major creators were still missing from the list. Since then, social media has been full of reactions, lineup predictions, and questions about surprise additions.

Full list of confirmed players for Team France so far

Team France already looks stacked with some huge names from the French content scene. The confirmed lineup currently includes creators from Twitch, YouTube, music, and football content.

The names confirmed for Team France are:

Mohamed “AmineMaTue” Amine Mahmoud

Beni “SDM” Mosabu

Lucas “Squeezie” Hauchard

Miguel “Michou” Mattioli

Inès “Inoxtag” Benazzouz

Sidjil “Djilsi” Mahiddine Ben Gana

Kamel “Kameto” Kebir

Pierre-Alexis “Domingo” Bizot

PFut

Zakaria “Zack Nani” Haddad

Carlito

Victor and Thibault from Pitch Addict

Alonz

Boume

Arianne “Cocottee” Vallières

Yannou

YassEncore

Loly

Brawks

Tonton

Nico LA

Qassimiento

A lot of fans were especially excited to see creators like Squeezie, Inoxtag, and Kameto included in the lineup. Many people online are already calling the French squad one of the strongest influencer football teams yet.

Team England lineup revealed by the Sidemen

The English side currently has nine confirmed participants after the Sidemen announcement on May 14. The lineup includes a mix of YouTubers, streamers, and internet personalities.

The confirmed Team England players are:

Tobit “TBJZL” John Brown

Simon “Miniminter” Minter

Ethan “Behzinga” Payne

Morgan “Angryginge” Burtwistle

Jamie “JME” Adenuga

Niko Omilana

Alfie “AB” Buttle

Jack Joseph

Cole Anderson

Fans quickly reacted online after noticing that not all Sidemen members were announced for the event. Some users joked that the promo heavily featured KSI and W2S despite neither being confirmed yet.

Which Sidemen members are still missing from the lineup?

As of now, four major Sidemen members still have not confirmed whether they will participate in the France vs England match.

These creators include:

Olajide Olatunji

Harry Lewis

Vikram Singh Barn

Joshua Bradley

This immediately led to fans asking whether more surprise announcements are still coming. Some viewers also pushed for Twitch streamer Jynxzi to join the event after his performance in the Sidemen Charity Match earlier this year.

Right now, fans are mostly waiting to see if the remaining Sidemen members eventually get added before kickoff.