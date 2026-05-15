Twitch streamer and VTuber Silvervale shared heartbreaking news on May 14, 2026, after revealing that her brother, VTuber Konzetsu, had passed away. The announcement was made in an emotional post on X, where Silvervale said it was something she “never thought” she would have to say publicly. While she did not mention the cause of death, her message focused heavily on the importance of checking on loved ones and taking depression seriously.

The post quickly spread across the VTuber and streaming community, with thousands of fans and creators responding with condolences and support. Many online users were especially emotional because Silvervale described Konzetsu as a huge part of her life and said their world now felt incomplete without him. The message also sparked wider conversations online about mental health, burnout, and emotional struggles behind the scenes in the streaming world.

Silvervale shares emotional statement after Konzetsu's passing

In her X post, Silvervale said that her brother's death had completely changed the world around her and her family. She urged people to appreciate loved ones more deeply and make their feelings known while they still have the chance.

The VTuber community responded almost immediately. YouTuber Mujin, livestreaming reporter Zack Bussey, VTuber Lunarion, and many others publicly shared supportive messages underneath her post. Several fans also encouraged others to check in on friends and family members who may be struggling silently.

Silvervale told followers that life can change “in a second” and reminded people not to take moments with friends and family for granted. Her words deeply resonated with fans, especially longtime viewers who had followed both siblings during their streaming journeys over the years.

Who was Konzetsu? VTuber's streaming career explored

Konzetsu was a partnered Twitch streamer best known for horror games and role-playing content. Describing himself as a “demon skeleton” VTuber, he started his Twitch channel back in September 2020 and slowly built a dedicated online fanbase.

Over time, he gained more than 16.4k followers on Twitch and averaged around 78 concurrent viewers during streams. Even though he was smaller compared to some major VTubers, he was still well-connected inside the community.