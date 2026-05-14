Former WWE star Tucker has officially made it clear that he is done with pro wrestling, and honestly, it doesn't look like he plans on changing his mind anytime soon. The former Heavy Machinery member recently confirmed that he has retired from in-ring competition at the age of 35. While many wrestling fans still remember him standing beside Otis during one of WWE's most entertaining tag team runs, Tucker now says his life has moved in a completely different direction.

The update came during a recent appearance at K&S Wrestlefest, where Tucker openly talked about stepping away from wrestling. The former WWE star explained that he is now focused on coaching high school wrestling, working in auto glass, and raising his two children. Even though fans still ask about a comeback, Tucker sounded fully at peace with where things are right now. His comments quickly got wrestling fans talking online, especially those who still miss Heavy Machinery from the old WWE days.

Tucker says he is officially retired from wrestling after WWE and DEFY run

For fans who may not remember, Tucker was best known as Otis' longtime tag team partner in Heavy Machinery. The duo first teamed together in NXT before eventually making their way to WWE's main roster. Even though they never captured tag team titles, they became fan favorites because of their fun chemistry and entertaining promos.

Things changed in 2020 when Tucker betrayed Otis, a storyline moment that basically ended the group for good. After that, Tucker barely appeared on WWE television before eventually getting released in April 2021. He later wrestled a few matches for DEFY Wrestling until 2023, but that quietly became the final chapter of his in-ring career.

During the recent interview, Tucker directly shut down comeback talk.

"I don't wrestle anymore at all... retired." He also explained that family life keeps him busy enough already and that wrestling simply is not part of his plans anymore.

Tucker says he would only return for one dream scenario with Otis

Even though Tucker sounds firm on retirement, he did admit there is one fantasy situation where he could imagine returning to the ring someday. According to him, the only comeback idea that interests him would involve teaming with Otis again for a run in Japan.

At the same time, Tucker made it clear that he hopes Otis continues succeeding in WWE and that he does not actually expect the opportunity to happen. He even called the idea a "pipe dream" during the conversation.

Tucker's comments showed there is still a lot of respect between the former tag partners despite their WWE split years ago. But for now, it looks like the former 2-time 24/7 Champion is completely happy focusing on family, coaching, and life outside wrestling.