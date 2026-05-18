Kick streamer Braden, better known online as Clavicular, is finally speaking out after clips from his Miami courtroom appearance went massively viral online. Over the past few days, social media platforms like TikTok, X, Reddit, and Instagram have been flooded with memes and edits comparing the streamer to Judge Marcus, with many users joking that Clavicular got completely “mogged” during the hearing.

The viral courtroom moment comes after Clavicular accepted a plea deal connected to an incident at Everglades National Park. The 21-year-old entered a no-contest plea that reportedly helped him avoid jail time. Since then, the internet has been less focused on the legal outcome and way more focused on the unexpected online obsession surrounding Judge Marcus' appearance during the hearing.

Why people started saying Judge Marcus “mogged” Clavicular in court

For people who missed the original controversy, Clavicular had already been making headlines earlier this year after a livestream from March 26, 2026, started circulating online. During a Mog World Order subathon stream, he visited Everglades National Park alongside Cuban Tarzan. At one point during the broadcast, both appeared to shoot a dead alligator live on stream, which later sparked backlash online and eventually led to the courtroom situation.

The memes really took off after short courtroom clips began spreading online on May 16, 2026. A lot of viewers focused less on the hearing itself and more on the visual comparisons between Clavicular and Judge Marcus. That's where the “mogging” jokes started exploding across social media.

The term “mogging,” which is heavily used in looksmaxxing communities online, is usually used when somebody is seen as physically outshining another person. Soon after the clips surfaced, users started making edits, reaction posts, and side-by-side screenshots of the streamer and the judge.

A day later, Clavicular addressed the viral reactions himself. Instead of denying the memes, he seemed to lean into them. While reacting to comments saying he got “mogged” in court, the Kick streamer responded by saying:

“I did. I got sentenced to 20 hours of community service.”

His response quickly spread online again, with many viewers saying he handled the situation surprisingly casually.

Asmongold reacts to the viral Judge Marcus and Clavicular courtroom clips

Streamer Zack “Asmongold” also joined the conversation after watching one of the viral courtroom videos. While reacting live, he described the entire situation as an “insane storyline” and joked that it somehow reinforced Clavicular's own looksmaxxing beliefs.

Asmongold also pointed out how unusual the whole internet reaction felt, especially since the memes focused more on appearances than the actual legal case. After watching the short courtroom clip, he continued reacting to the “mog wars” jokes spreading online.