Streamer and content creator Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo is once again trending after confusing fans with a deleted X post about his role at Kick. The streamer surprised viewers when he suddenly claimed he was the “Director of Product” at the platform and would help fix long-running problems on the website. But only a short while later, the post disappeared, leaving people wondering what actually happened behind the scenes.

The situation picked up even more attention during a livestream on May 18, 2026, when Mizkif addressed the deleted post directly. According to him, he spoke too early about certain details and later received messages from Kick co-founder Ed “Eddie” Craven asking him to take the post down. While explaining the situation live, Mizkif insisted he was not fired and claimed he simply worded things in a way he “couldn't say yet.”

What Mizkif originally said about his new role at Kick

Before deleting the post, Mizkif told followers that he had joined Kick's product side and now had a small team working under him. He said the goal was to improve major issues that viewers and streamers have complained about for years. Mizkif also mentioned that he has spent more than a decade around livestreaming and believed he understood the space extremely well.

The streamer even asked fans to send recommendations and feedback through replies and direct messages. He thanked Eddie Craven and other staff members for welcoming him over the previous weeks, making the announcement sound like a serious long-term move rather than a joke or temporary partnership.

Why Mizkif deleted the post and what he said afterward

Later during his livestream, Mizkif explained that he had “said things too soon” and described the whole situation as a misunderstanding about titles and internal processes. He claimed he tried editing the post first, but eventually had to remove it completely after being told to redo it.

While talking to viewers, the streamer joked around about being “fired in four hours,” but clarified that the bigger issue was how he described his role publicly. According to Mizkif, he was not legally able to phrase certain things the way he initially did. He also suggested that his actual position involves working closely with the product team rather than officially running the entire department.