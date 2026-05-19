A random interaction inside a store has now turned into full-on streamer drama online. Twitch and Kick creator Felix “xQc” recently reacted to a viral clip involving Stable Ronaldo and didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts. The moment quickly spread across X after viewers debated whether Ronaldo's behavior was funny trolling or just awkward content farming.

The clip showed Stable Ronaldo talking to a store employee and repeatedly asking if the worker recognized him or knew who he was online. What started as a joke between a streamer and a civilian soon became a bigger discussion about livestream culture, content creation, and whether creators sometimes push strangers too far just for viral moments. After xQc publicly criticized the interaction, Stable Ronaldo immediately responded on stream and accused the former Overwatch pro of “stealing content” through reaction streams.

Why xQc got annoyed with Stable Ronaldo's viral store interaction

During a livestream on May 18, 2026, xQc watched the now-viral clip and called out Stable Ronaldo for involving random people in content they never signed up for. In the video, Ronaldo asks a store employee whether they know him, mentioning Twitch, YouTube, Bradley Martyn, and even RiceGum while trying to get a reaction.

The employee, however, didn't really seem interested in playing along. At one point, the worker replied by saying there are “a lot of guys” who got slapped by Bradley Martyn and sarcastically asked if they were supposed to feel honored.

That response instantly became one of the biggest talking points online.

While reacting to the clip, xQc argued that the employee clearly wanted nothing to do with the skit and was simply trying to do their job. He also said streamers shouldn't treat everyday people like unpaid actors for TikTok clips and livestream moments.

According to xQc, if the content goes viral, the creator benefits financially while the random person involved gets absolutely nothing from it.

Stable Ronaldo responds by accusing xQc of “stealing” creators' content

Not long after xQc's reaction started circulating, Stable Ronaldo responded during his own livestream and completely flipped the argument around. Instead of apologizing, Ronaldo went after xQc directly and accused him of relying on other people's content to stay entertaining online.

The 23-year-old streamer claimed xQc mostly reacts to clips instead of creating original material himself. He also mocked xQc's streaming style, saying he spends too much time watching short clips and gambling streams.

Ronaldo later explained that the store interaction was “obviously trolling” and said the viral clip lacked important context. According to him, the employee had already been joking around and calling him names before the clip began spreading online.

He also claimed viewers only saw the awkward conversation because that part went viral, while another moment showing him tipping the worker extra money never got attention online.