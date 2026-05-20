A shocking case involving TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and her father, Francisco Gonzalez, is now making major headlines online. Authorities say the two were allegedly connected to a murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery, best known as a member of the boy band Why Don't We. The situation has quickly exploded across social media, especially because Avery and Gabbie also share a 7-year-old daughter together.

The investigation reportedly stretches across multiple states and includes allegations involving encrypted messages, Bitcoin discussions, and an alleged plan to make the killing look like a car accident. Court documents connected to the case claim that tensions between Avery and Gabbie had already been building for years because of an ongoing custody battle. Now, after several arrests and new legal filings, the story has turned into one of the internet's most talked-about celebrity crime cases this week.

Why Gabbie Gonzalez and her father were arrested in the first place

According to legal documents connected to Florida's Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Francisco Gonzalez was arrested on May 19 on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. His arrest reportedly came just days after Gabbie Gonzalez, 24, was taken into custody in California's Humboldt County on May 15.

Investigators allege that the case centers around a supposed plan targeting singer Jack Avery, who previously dated Gabbie. A witness reportedly told authorities that Francisco paid around $10,000 to someone allegedly hired to kill Avery.

Court records also claim the alleged payments were disguised as web development work, even though investigators said there was no actual work being done. Police documents further allege that communication happened through encrypted Signal calls and messages.

Custody battle and alleged plot details become major talking point online

Another big reason the case gained so much attention is because Gabbie Gonzalez and Jack Avery reportedly share a daughter together. Court filings state that the former couple had already been involved in a long custody and visitation dispute before the arrests happened.

Investigators also allege that Gabbie repeatedly spoke about wanting Avery dead and discussed hiring a hitman. According to the filings, there were conversations about using the dark web and paying through Bitcoin. Authorities further claimed the alleged killing was supposedly planned to happen in Los Angeles and be staged as a car accident.

After the arrests, reports stated that Avery filed for temporary restraining orders and is now seeking sole legal and physical custody of their daughter. TMZ also reported that the child was temporarily staying with a foster family after Gabbie's arrest before Avery was reunited with her.