For a few minutes, it looked like Destiny was finally back on Twitch after more than four years away from the platform. Fans on Reddit and X quickly noticed that the political streamer's official channel had suddenly been restored on May 21, 2026. The surprise return instantly turned into a huge discussion online, especially because many viewers never expected Twitch to reverse the long-running suspension in the first place.

But the excitement didn't last long. Almost immediately after people started celebrating the unban, Destiny's account disappeared again. The streamer later revealed that Twitch had once again hit his channel with an indefinite suspension tied to “extreme hateful conduct.” The sudden back-and-forth confused viewers across the internet, with many trying to figure out whether the unban was intentional or some kind of mistake from the platform itself.

Why Destiny's Twitch channel suddenly became active again after four years

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known online as Destiny, had been banned from Twitch for over four years before users noticed his channel had quietly returned. The news spread super fast across social media, especially on Reddit's r/LivestreamFail community, where a thread about the unban pulled thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments in just a short time.

A lot of streamers and creators also reacted live while the situation was unfolding. HasanAbi was one of the bigger names who shared his thoughts during a stream, sounding genuinely surprised that Twitch had apparently allowed Destiny back onto the platform.

The temporary return created a massive wave of speculation online, with viewers wondering if Twitch had changed its stance on controversial creators or was preparing for some larger policy shift.

Destiny gets banned again minutes later as Twitch explains the situation

Not long after the unban started trending, Destiny posted on X saying Twitch had once again suspended his account indefinitely. He also shared part of an email from the platform stating that the suspension was connected to violations involving “extreme hateful conduct.”

Destiny reacted to the situation pretty casually online, joking that maybe he would “try again” in six months. Still, the quick reversal left a lot of people confused because the unban had already spread everywhere by that point.

Later that day, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy addressed the drama during a livestream. According to him, the entire thing happened because of a “human-made error.” He explained that someone on Twitch's side mistakenly reinstated the account and that the issue was corrected quickly after the platform noticed it.

Clancy also pointed out that real people manage these systems behind the scenes, and mistakes can sometimes happen. His explanation cleared up why Destiny's return lasted only a few minutes before disappearing again.