The Pokemon YouTube community has been full of drama this week after creators Luke “GameboyLuke” and Rich “RaidAway” got pulled into a messy cheating controversy involving Rich's ex-partner, Taylor. What started as one emotional post on X quickly turned into a huge online discussion, with fans trying to piece together timelines, relationships, and accusations between the three.

The situation first blew up on May 21, 2026, when RaidAway revealed that he had allegedly learned Taylor cheated on him with GameboyLuke during New Year's. According to Rich, he only found out months later from someone else, despite the breakup already happening back in January. His post instantly spread across social media, especially among Pokemon and gaming fans who followed the creators for years.

At first, many people thought it was just another online breakup situation. But over the next few days, more posts, emotional reactions, and direct responses from both creators pushed the controversy into a much bigger internet topic. Fans started revisiting old content, collaborations, and social media interactions between Luke, Taylor, and Rich.

How the GameboyLuke and RaidAway situation started online

RaidAway shared the first public statement about the situation on X, saying he felt shocked after finding out about the alleged cheating months later. He explained that he needed time away to process everything because the situation felt “unreal” to him.

A couple of days later, Rich returned with another post and made even stronger claims. According to him, the issue went beyond just cheating. He alleged that Luke and Taylor had been communicating and flirting behind his back while he was still emotionally struggling after the breakup.

Rich also claimed that Taylor would post things on Instagram specifically to get Luke's attention online. He told followers that there was “way more” to the situation than people currently knew and accused Luke of pretending to be supportive as a friend while hiding things from him.

GameboyLuke responds and confirms relationship with Taylor

On May 24, 2026, GameboyLuke finally addressed the situation publicly. In his response, he confirmed that he and Taylor had been talking after her breakup with Rich. He also admitted that there were still feelings between them from a past relationship.

Luke apologized to fans and acknowledged that many people were disappointed in him. He explained that Taylor visited him in March and said they continued speaking after that point. At the same time, he mentioned there were other discussions happening online that he was not ready to fully address yet.

The YouTuber also stated that he planned to step away from the internet for a while following the backlash. He added that he may speak more about the situation later but felt the focus should remain on Rich for now.

RaidAway reacts again after Luke's public statement

Not long after Luke's response, RaidAway posted again and accused both Luke and Taylor of hiding things from him during March 2026. Rich claimed Taylor had visited Luke while they were all still working together on their four-way Pokemon Cagelocke series.

According to RaidAway, Luke continued recording content with him during that time without mentioning anything. Rich described the situation as deeply upsetting and said he felt physically sick trying to process everything happening around him.

As of now, Taylor has not publicly responded to the allegations or the statements shared by either creator.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season