One of the most unique places in the world when it comes to golfing locations is set to be redone to match the demands of today's luxury vacationers. RTJ II is in charge of the makeover of the historical golf course that sits right next to Egypt's legendary pyramids at the site known as Mena House. It remains to be seen whether the redesign will give Egypt a new reputation in the golfing community.

There is little doubt that golfing by the legendary pyramids, which are around 4,700 years old, attracts people from all around the globe. Developers, however, believe that the remodel will turn this location into a must-see destination for golf lovers.

Robert Trent Jones II's Giza Pyramids Golf Redesign May Change Face Of Egypt's Luxurious Tourism

Robert Trent Jones II, one of the most prominent golf architecture companies in the world, was recently appointed by the Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) for redesigning the historic Mena House golf course. The exciting project aims at combining top-level golfing with the rich history and culture of one of the most iconic sites in Egypt.

Unlike conventional courses that cater exclusively to professional players, the revamped Mena House will provide multiple ways to enjoy golfing, from kids to adults and even casual tourists visiting Egypt. TMG states that this bold step towards golfing renovation is in line with the company's vision to turn Egypt into a country where golfing is perceived as a way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Omar Hisham Talaat, executive director of TMG, said that the Giza Pyramids Golf Course will be TMG's “crown jewel” because of its incredible geographical position next to the Giza Pyramids. It should also be noted that the agreement between the two companies is not their first project together, as they already cooperated while creating the Madinaty Golf Club and SouthMED's 18 holes.

What Makes 125-Year-Old Mena House Golf Course Irresistible To Tourists Worldwide?

The Mena House resort in Egypt has always held a unique place in the country's history of hospitality. The site was initially built as a hunting estate for the royalty but eventually turned into a luxurious haven for the world's most prestigious guests. The Mena House golf course has been around since 1899, giving it the title of being Egypt's oldest golf course.

It would be a challenge for the golf architects to balance modernization and history at the same time. Trent Jones III stated that their goal was to give the course an updated look without losing any historical significance. Every hole in the golf course comes with spectacular pyramid views that make it impossible to detach this destination from its unique heritage.