Not just the US Open Men's Singles title but the 'record' prize money will be at stake as No. 1 Jannik Sinner meets No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The prize money for the 2025 US Open champion is the largest ever in the tournament's history. The total prize money for the 2025 tournament is a record-breaking $90 million, a 20% increase from the $75 million offered in 2024. The men's and women's singles champions will each receive $5 million, which is the largest single-winner payout in the history of the sport.

Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy, is trying to become the first repeat men's champion at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five championships in a row there from 2004 through 2008.

He's also bidding for his third Grand Slam title of the season, after the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and fifth of his career.

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, is seeking his sixth major trophy overall and second of 2025, after the French Open. His first Slam title came in New York in 2022 as a teenager - after defeating Sinner in the quarterfinals.

US Open 2025 Prize Money:

Champion: $5,000,000 (INR 4,40,844,411)

Finalist: $2,500,000 (INR 2,20,422,205)

Semi-finalist: $1,260,000 (INR 1,11,092,791)

Quarter-finalist: $660,000 (INR 58,191,462)

R16: $400,000 (INR 35,267,553)

R32: $237,000 (INR 20,891,895)

R64: $154,000 (INR 13,588,007)

R128: $110,000 (INR 9,698,576)

Sunday's showdown represents the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season.

This hard-court matchup follows Alcaraz's victory over Sinner erasing a trio of match points on the French Open's red clay in June, and Sinner's victory over Alcaraz on Wimbledon's grass in July.

So this is a tiebreaker of sorts. Plus the winner will be at No. 1 in the rankings on Monday.

With AP inputs