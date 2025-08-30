The US Open has had its share of drama, but what happened after Polish player Kamil Majchrzak knocked out No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov was unexpected. After the match, Majchrzak met his fans on the sidelines, signing balls and towels. Several young fans had gathered to meet him, and one boy was especially lucky when the Pole took off his cap and handed it to him. However, a man standing next to the boy had other ideas—he swooped in and snatched the cap. The player did not notice what had transpired, leaving the young fan shocked, while the man immediately put the cap in his bag.

The incident sparked an online outcry, with many expressing anger at the man, calling him a "vulture," "creep," and "lowlife."

Later, Majchrzak offered to help. "After the match, I didn't realize that my cap hadn't reached the boy," he wrote. "Thanks to @asicstennis I've got enough caps, so I'm prepared for that. Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match? If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM."

Novak Djokovic kept his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title alive on Friday, overcoming a brief lower back issue to defeat unseeded Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 and book his place in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 38-year-old showcased his trademark resilience to become the oldest man to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows since Jimmy Connors achieved the same feat in 1991.

Already the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles (24) and match wins (395), Djokovic added another milestone to his storied career by surpassing Roger Federer for the most hardcourt wins at the majors, claiming his 192nd victory. The four-time U.S. Open champion also extended his perfect record against Norrie to 7-0.

"I guess coming into the match, any match, you really want to win in straight sets without any drama and just ease through, but that's not possible," said Djokovic.

"My team wants me to suffer on the court so I can get some more minutes spent in match play. It's good that I get tested. I hadn't played any matches since Wimbledon and it's been for us quite a long time, five to six weeks.

"I'm still trying to find my groove and my rhythm on court," he added.