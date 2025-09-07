Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open men's singles final Live Streaming: A lot will be at stake when world number 1 Jannik Sinner and number 2 Carlos Alcaraz come up against each other in the summit clash of the men's singles at US Open 2025. The 24-year-old Italian star, Sinner, is a defending champion at Flushing Meadows. He is in terrific form, having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. He also made it to the final of French Open.

It is worth noting that Sinner lost the Roland Garros final to Alcaraz and then took his revenge at the grass-court event next. Sinner is now aiming for a third Grand Slam title of the season.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old Alcaraz from Spain aims for his sixth major and second of the ongoing season. He comes into the final with a straight sets victory over Novak Djokovic.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final be played?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final will be played on Sunday, September 7.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final be played?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final will start after 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

(All details as per the information provided by the broadcaster)