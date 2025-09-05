India's tennis star Yuki Bhambri's dream run in the US Open 2025 ended on Friday (IST) as he crashed out of the Grand Slam along with his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand. The duo lost its men's doubles semi-final match to the British pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 4-6 in a tightly contested battle at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first set was a perfect nail-biter, with neither team giving up. Bhambri and Venus broke their opponents in the 8th game, taking a 5-3 lead. They almost had the set in their pocket and just needed to hold their serve. However, Salisbury and Skupski bounced back, breaking the India-New Zealand pair and then holding their serve to tie it at 5-5. The set eventually went to a tie-breaker. Bhambri and Venus were simply the better side there, winning 7-2.

The second set saw a much better showing from Bhambri and Venus as they broke their opponents in the very first game to take an early advantage. While the duo continued to hold their serve, they came very close to breaking their opponents in the fifth game but missed by a whisker. A turnaround took place in the 6th game when Bhambri and Venus were broken by Salisbury and Skupski, and the scores were leveled at 3-3.

Bhambri and Venus nearly lost the second set when they were about to be broken in the 10th game, but they managed to seal the game and stay alive in the set. The second set also went into a tie-breaker, but unlike the last one, this was a tightly contested affair, with Salisbury and Skupski winning it 7-5.

Salisbury and Skupski had the momentum, and they capitalized on it. The British pair made a dream start in the deciding set and broke Bhambri and Venus in the very first game. They kept their advantage and went on to win the deciding set 6-4.