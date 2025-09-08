Tennis superstar from Spain, Carlos Alcaraz, didn't lose his focus even after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, caused an over-hour-long delay at the US Open 2025 men's singles final. Alcaraz took on Jannik Sinner in the title-decider and managed to beat the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to capture his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title. Trump, watching the final from close quarters, didn't specify which of the two men's singles finalists he favored but his reaction to Alcaraz's triumph has all but clarified that Sinner was his preferred pick.

Though it was announced in advance that Donald Trump would be at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open men's singles final, the security procedures for such a high-profile figure's arrival saw the start of the match being delayed significantly.

Wearing a suit and a long, red tie, Trump briefly emerged from his suite about 45 minutes before the match started and heard a mix of boos and cheers from an Arthur Ashe Stadium that was still mostly empty. No announcement preceded his appearance, and it was brief enough that some in the crowd missed it.

Trump appeared again to more boos before the National Anthem. Standing in salute, the president was shown briefly on the arena's big screens during the anthem, and offered a smirk that briefly made the boos louder.

When the anthem was over, the Republican pointed to a small group of supporters seated nearby, then sat on the suite's balcony to watch the match intently.

As Alcaraz won his second US Open title by defeating Sinner over 4 sets, Trump's dismissive reaction to the Spaniard's victory went viral on social media.

What Alcaraz and Sinner said after the US Open 2025 final

"It's a great feeling. I'm working really hard just to lift this trophy. It's my second one but it's still a dream come true," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz will reclaim the world number one ranking from Sinner, returning to top spot on Monday for the first time since September 2023 after ending the Italian's 27-match winning run at hard-court Grand Slams.

"It was one of the first goals that I had, to recover the number one (ranking)," said Alcaraz, who also defeated Sinner in an epic French Open final in June.

Alcaraz has now won seven of the past eight meetings and is 10-5 overall against Sinner.

"I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," said Sinner. "I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today. He raised his level when he had to... He played better than me today."

