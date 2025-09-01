Daniil Medvedev announced on Saturday he had split up with his longtime coach Gilles Cervara, days after a spectacular meltdown during a first-round loss at the US Open. The Russian won the US Open in 2021 with Cervara by his side and reached five other Grand Slam finals, three at the Australian Open and another two in New York. "Amazing 8-10 years together. 20 titles, world number 1 but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever," Medvedev wrote on Instagram.

Medvedev has not won a title since 2023 and struggled this year at the Grand Slams, winning just one match. He is set to drop out of the top 15 after his early US Open exit.

He was fined $42,500 following an extraordinary outburst during his loss to Benjamin Bonzi at Flushing Meadows last Sunday after a photographer mistakenly entered the court.

"I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform," Cervara said on social media.

