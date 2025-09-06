Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open women's singles final Live Streaming: Aryna Sabalenka will aim for a second straight US Open title and sixth major when she comes up against Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final. This will be the third major title match for the number one-seeded Sabalenka. Interestingly, she would play all the finals against American opponents. The 27-year-old from Belarus lost to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Coco Gauff at the French Open in June.

Sabalenka also beat an American, Jessica Pegula, in last year's final in New York and will be trying to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012-14 to won consecutive trophies at the U.S. Open.

At Wimbledon in July, Sabalenka exited in the semifinals against - guess who? - Anisimova. That is part of Anisimova's 6-3 head-to-head advantage over their careers.

She is a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final be played?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final will be played on Sunday, September 7 (IST).

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final be played?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

What time will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final start?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final will start after 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles final will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

(All details as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AP Inputs