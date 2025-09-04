Reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on home hope Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals Thursday, with Naomi Osaka meeting Amanda Anisimova in an intriguing last-four encounter. Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 final in New York but the undisputed women's number one is yet to add to her Grand Slam collection this year, losing in two finals. Osaka is playing her best tennis since returning to the tour last year after giving birth to her daughter, while Anisimova is being rewarded for a fearless approach that saw her avenge a humiliating Wimbledon final defeat by Iga Swiatek.

AFP Sport takes a look at the day's two semi-finals (x denotes seeding):

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) v Jessica Pegula (USA x4)

Sabalenka should have the benefit of being well rested after three days off following a quarter-final walkover as a result of Marketa Vondrousova's withdrawal.

The Belarusian hasn't dropped a set en route to her fifth straight US Open semi-final and is relishing the pressure that comes with being the top seed.

"I'm enjoying being world number one. I'm enjoying this pressure. I'm working really hard to be where I am," said Sabalenka.

"For me, it's a fun life if you're really enjoying your job."

Sabalenka has won seven of nine meetings with Pegula, including both at Grand Slams.

She beat the American 7-5, 7-5 in last year's US Open final to capture the most recent of her three majors.

"It would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously," said Pegula, set to face her first seeded Grand Slam opponent in 2025.

"I didn't even remember it being that close, which was kind of funny, because I think after the final I was just so, like, wow, we should be in a third set right now."

"I was very, like -- there's so many things... I could have done better."

Amanda Anisimova (USA x8) v Naomi Osaka (JPN x23)

It has been a long, winding road back towards the top for both Anisimova and Osaka.

A French Open semi-finalist at 17, Anisimova took an eight-month break from tennis in 2023 after suffering with depression brought on by the scrutiny and expectations that came with being a teen prodigy.

She dropped outside the top 400 last year but broke into the top 10 for the first time after her run to the Wimbledon final two months ago.

There was little cause for celebration though after a 6-0, 6-0 pasting by Swiatek. However, she avenged that loss on Wednesday by ousting the second-seeded Pole -- and now has a resurgent Osaka in her sights.

"I feel like she's really found her groove. She's put in a lot of work this past year. I've observed it, and I've seen it," Anisimova said of Osaka.

"I feel like she's really found her momentum here."

Osaka is enjoying her best run at a major since winning her second Australian Open title in 2021 -- the last of her four major crowns.

Her record at the business end of Grand Slams is not up for debate. She has claimed the trophy each time she has made it to the quarter-final stage, triumphing twice at Flushing Meadows.

That will be put to the test by Anisimova, "one of the most talented players on tour," in the eyes of Osaka.

"I think no one wants to see her name next to theirs."

