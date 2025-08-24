Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to end Jannik Sinner's dominance of hardcourt Grand Slam events as the two rivals prepare to do battle again at the US Open. World number one Sinner is chasing back-to-back US Open titles in New York to set alongside his Australian Open victories in 2024 and 2025. The 24-year-old Italian has not lost a Grand Slam hardcourt match since being ousted in the fourth round of the US Open by Alexander Zverev two years ago.

Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in the Cincinnati Open final last Monday when the ailing Italian retired in the first set when trailing 5-0, said Saturday that ending Sinner's Grand Slam streak would "be (a) great thing to do."

"I think the last three Grand Slams on hard court he won, if I'm not wrong," Alcaraz said. "It's been unbelievable the tennis he's bringing on hard courts.

"So I just look up to him in some way just to be ready if I have to face him somewhere. It's gonna be great.. . Hopefully, you know, meet him in the final. He has a big target, (on) his back."

Alcaraz and Sinner's rivalry has captivated men's tennis in recent seasons, with the two men already facing off in two Grand Slam finals this year.

Alcaraz won a five-set thriller to claim the French Open in June before Sinner hit back to defeat Alcaraz at Wimbledon the following month.

Alcaraz also defeated Sinner in an epic five-set quarter-final on his way to victory at the 2022 US Open.

"Every time we face against each other on court, we raise the level to the top," Alcaraz said of his good-natured rivalry with Sinner.

"The respect we have (for) each other and the good relationship we have off the court -- I think it is great," the Spaniard said.

Alcaraz, 22, suffered an upset second round exit at last year's US Open, but believes he is better positioned to prosper this year without having to manage the additional demands of an Olympic tournament in the lead-in.

"It's much different. I have more time just to have my days completely off, just to recharge my mind, my batteries," Alcaraz said, adding that the additional rest had left him "hungry" to play in Cincinnati.

"As you could see, I was more prepared than last year," he said. "Now I'm just feeling much better."

Alcaraz launches his US Open title bid against Reilly Opelka in Monday's first round.

