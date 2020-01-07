 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule

Updated: 07 January 2020 18:59 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

With the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 all set to start in South Africa from January 17, here's a look at the complete match schedule.

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Full Schedule
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 will be played in South Africa. © Twitter

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 kicks off on January 17 in South Africa and will see the next generation of cricketing heroes in action. There will be a series of warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament from January 12 to January 15. The home side will get the tournament underway against Afghanistan U-19 on January 17 at the De Beers Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Defending champions India will start their campaign on January 19 against Sri Lanka at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. Nigeria, who will make their first appearance in the tournament's history this year, will play their first match against Australia on January 20. The final will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 09.

Schedule:

South Africa vs Afghanistan

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 17, 1:30 pm (IST)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 18, 1:30 pm

New Zealand vs Japan

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 18, 1:30 pm

UAE vs Canada

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 18, 1:30 pm

Australia vs West Indies

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 18, 1:30 pm

Pakistan vs Scotland

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 19, 1:30 pm

India vs Sri Lanka

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 19, 1:30 pm

England vs West Indies

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 20, 1:30 pm

Australia vs Nigeria

Country Club B Field, Kimberley - January 20, 1:30 pm

Bangladesh vs Scotland

Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom - January 21, 1:30 pm

India vs Japan

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 21, 1:30 pm

South Africa vs Canada

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 22, 1:30 pm

Afghanistan vs UAE

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 22, 1:30 pm

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom - January 22, 1:30 pm

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 22, 1:30 pm

Australia vs England

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 23, 1:30 pm

West Indies vs Nigeria

Country Club B Field, Kimberley - January 23, 1:30 pm

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 24, 1:30 pm

Afghanistan vs Canada

Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom - January 24, 1:30 pm

India vs New Zealand

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 24, 1:30 pm

Sri Lanka vs Japan

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom - January 25, 1:30 pm

Zimbabwe vs Scotland

Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom - January 25, 1:30 pm

South Africa vs UAE

Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein - January 25, 1:30 pm

England vs Nigeria

De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley - January 25, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 1

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 28, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 2

Willowmoore Park, Benoni - January 29, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 3

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - January 30, 1:30 pm

Quarter Final 4

Willowmoore Park, Benoni - January 31, 1:30 pm

Semi Final 1

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 04, 1:30 pm

Semi Final 2

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 06, 1:30 pm

Final

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom - February 10, 1:30 pm

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket U 19 World Cup 2020
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The U-19 World Cup 2020 will begin on January 17
  • Hosts South Africa will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener
  • The final will be held at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on February 10
Related Articles
India vs Australia: KS Bharat Roped In As Cover For Injured Rishabh Pant
India vs Australia: KS Bharat Roped In As Cover For Injured Rishabh Pant
Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch
Watch: Rashid Khan Sets BBL Alight With Stunning Running Catch
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Give India A Solid Start vs Australia
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Give India A Solid Start vs Australia
Former England Captain Feels This Is India
Former England Captain Feels This Is India's Biggest Weakness In ODIs
Players Common To All Formats "Getting Lesser And Lesser": Anil Kumble
Players Common To All Formats "Getting Lesser And Lesser": Anil Kumble
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.