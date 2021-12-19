With Australia reeling at 79/4 in their second innings on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test match at the Adelaide Oval, the England camp sprung a surprise when fast bowler Ollie Robinson was seen bowling off-spin. Sunglasses on, the lanky tall pacer even managed to extract a bit of spin and bounce off the pitch, which surely would have made even Nathan Lyon proud. In a rare instance of pacers turning to off-spin, Robinson brought the crowd to its feet and had them glued in, giving away only 2 runs against Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Having Joe Root out at that time, Robinson put his hands up and replaced his skipper's off-spin with his own.

At the Dinner break, Robinson had figures of 1/36 in 11 overs.

Earlier in the day, England got off to a brilliant start with veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad claiming a wicket each to put Australia under a little bit of pressure.

However, despite losing three wickets in the morning session, Australia finished strongly at the dinner break at 134/4 in 44 overs.

Labuschagne was looking good at 31 not out while Head was slowly getting into his groove while batting at an unbeaten 45.

Promoted

Australia are 371 runs ahead and will be looking to add more runs before the end of day's play and put England in.

The longevity of the ongoing partnership between the batters could prove to be key in deciding the target that England would get to chase in their bid to level the series.