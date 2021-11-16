Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke on Tuesday said that Justin Langer might step down as coach if the Tim Paine-led side manages to win the Ashes against England. Australia and England will battle it out in five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba. Langer said that after winning the T20 World Cup, a triumphant Ashes campaign will mark a good stint for coach Langer. "He wanted Australia to be the best team in the world. He wanted us to play a brand of cricket that he's proud of, and we've just won the World Cup. If we can win the Ashes as well, he's achieved everything that he's come here for and knowing Langer he won''t coach for the wrong reasons," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Clarke as saying.



"I hope - not just for the players, but for him - that we can continue this form, win the Ashes series and then give him the option to do whatever he wants to do. If he thinks his job is done, then I think he'll walk away, and I'd love to see him walk away on his own terms," he added.



Clarke also had some high praise for left-hander David Warner who won the Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after scoring 289 runs from seven games.



"He was brilliant throughout the tournament and had the courage to still play his natural game. Yeah, I've got no doubt that he would walk into these Test series now full of confidence," said Langer.



"It's amazing what runs do for a batter. It's so important and the only way really to get your confidence back is to score runs," he added.