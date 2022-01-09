Joe Root's poor run against Scott Boland continued on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test match with the England skipper getting dismissed for the third time in as many innings by the Australian pacer. Root registered 24 runs off 85 balls before losing his wicket in the 59th over on Sunday in Sydney. Receiving a length delivery around the fifth-stump channel, Root nicked it to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for a catch. Despite his dismissal, England kept their nerves and managed to draw the match with James Anderson and Stuart Broad not losing their wickets. After being set a target of 388, England posted 270 for nine to draw the game.

Cricket.com.au shared the video of Root's dismissal on social media and captioned it as, "Scott Boland can do no wrong! Just try and stop him! That's three times in a row now that he's got the England captain, Joe Root!"

Here is the video:

During England's first innings, Root was dismissed for a duck after facing only seven balls. Receiving a length delivery, he outside edged it to Steve Smith in second slip.

Meanwhile, during England's second innings in the third Test, Root was dismissed by the Aussie bowler after registering 28 off 59 balls. Receiving a full-length ball, he outside edged it to Warner at first slip.

Also, in Boland's last 27 deliveries to Root, the batter has failed to score any run and has been dismissed thrice.

With pride at stake, England will be aiming to win the final game of this five-match series, starting from January 14. The hosts have already secured the series 3-0.

Australia won the first Test by nine wickets and then followed it up with a 275-run win in the second fixture. In the third match, the Pat Cummins-led side won by an innings and 14 runs.