Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland on Tuesday was added to the Australian squad for the Ashes Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. "Boland has been training with the team in Adelaide and joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory," stated Cricket Australia in an official release. The 2018-19 Marsh Sheffield Shield player of the year has been in strong form for Victoria this summer with 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales at an average of 10.

Scott Boland has been added to Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory, @CricketAus announce pic.twitter.com/dhuXJk6XfE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2021

He played against the English Lions alongside Test debutant Michael Neser in Brisbane before joining the group in Adelaide.

Australia is 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson.