Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith on Monday had some words of advice for his English counterpart Joe Root, who has had troubles with the captaincy in the ongoing Ashes. Jhye Richardson scalped five wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the second Ashes Test. With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The Boxing Day Test will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"There's always going to be critics out there that critique your performance as a captain. I guess for him (Root), the best advice I could give is just trust yourself, and do everything you can to help your team grow and be as successful as you can be," cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

"Sometimes as a captain you get out-played by the opposition and there's not a great deal you can do. But just reflecting or seeing what you can do better is always important, that's part of being a player or a leader," he added.

Resuming the final session on Day 5 at 180/8, England was given a body blow almost immediately as Jhye Richardson dismissed Jos Buttler (26). The Three Lions' wicketkeeper's 207-ball stay came to an unfortunate end as he was hit wicket.

Promoted

The final wicket of James Anderson (2) was taken by Richardson and Australia registered an emphatic win in the second Test.

On Sunday, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Jhye Richardson were the standout performers as Australia gained full control on the second Test.